Eminem will return to the road on the back of his 12th album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). Photo: Mikala Compton
Eminem’s Abu Dhabi F1 concert gives fans a sneak peek at what's to come

From a new stage design to classic hits, here's what to expect from Eminem's coming world tour

Saeed Saeed
December 08, 2024