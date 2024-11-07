Lea Salonga says she is 'trying to always be a good representative for Filipinos everywhere'. Getty Images
Lea Salonga says she is 'trying to always be a good representative for Filipinos everywhere'. Getty Images

Culture

Music & On-stage

Singer Lea Salonga: Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is not as happy as you think

The Filipino-American returns with her first holiday album in 20 years

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

November 07, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit