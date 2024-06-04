Eid Al Adha 2024: 10 UAE concerts and events to see, from Jason Derulo to Amr Diab

Eclectic shows ranging from Arabic and British pop to Emirati theatre are on the cards for Eid Al Adha.

This year, it is expected to fall on Sunday, June 16 with holidays for the public and private sector to be announced soon.

Here are some of the key gigs announced so far for the season.

1. Harishankar – Kings in Concert: June 14 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Two giants of Indian popular music will take the stage to celebrate their respective careers. Shankar Mahadevan, a member of the Bollywood songwriting trio Shankar-Ehasan-Loy, comes to Dubai on the back of winning this year's Grammy for Best Global Music Album for The Moment. Playback singer Hariharan will perform songs from a 50-year body of work featured in hit Malayalam films including Aasai and Kadha Thudarunnu.

Showtime is 6pm, tickets from Dh200; coca-cola-arena.com

2. Deacon Blue: June 14 at The Agenda, Dubai

Nearly 35 years since the Scottish pop band Deacon Blue were formed in Glasgow, they are still going strong. The greatest hits performance will feature key tracks Real Gone Kid, Dignity and I Was Right and You Were Wrong.

Doors open 8pm, tickets from Dh195; theagenda.com

3. Jeonghwan Kim: June 15 at Dubai Opera

Savour the technique of the winner of the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition. The South Korean will perform a programme ranging from Mozart to Schumann and Chopin.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from Dh199; dubaiopera.com

4. Jason Derulo: June 15 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Savage Love singer headlines the EarthSoul festival and will perform hits including Whatcha Say, Wiggle and Swalla. The US singer recently released Nu King, his first album in nine years, and Dubai is an early stops on his world tour.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

5. Umm Kulthum Hologram: June 18 at Dubai Opera

The late Egyptian singer became the subject of the Arab world’s first hologram concert, staged in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula in 2019. The show returns to Dubai, with the most updated version of the Umm Kulthum hologram performing her hits alongside a live band.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh300; dubaiopera.com

6. Amr Diab: June 18 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Egyptian pop star Amr Diab performs at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on June 18. AP

The Egyptian singer has been the reigning pop king in the Mena region since his 1983 debut album Ya Tareea.

He made a mark beyond the Arabic-speaking world with his 1996 hit Nour El Ain, which became one of the most popular songs to come out of the Middle East.

Showtime is 9.30pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

7. Matilda, The Musical: June 20 to 23 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The musical, now in its 13th year on London's theatre circuit, returns to the UAE after its successful run at Dubai Opera last year. Inspired by the children’s book by Roald Dahl, it tells the story of a little girl with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind and a hunger to devour knowledge as she takes control of her own life in the midst of hardship.

Evening and matinée shows; tickets from Dh150; etihadarena.ae

8. Hussain Al Jassmi & Sherine Abdel-Wahab: June 21 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Sherine Abdel-Wahab will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Ruel Pableo / The National

Two of the Arab world's most-loved pop artists will team up to perform separate gigs. Even if Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi's Eid concerts have become an annual tradition, his consistent performances and hit-filled catalogue remain a big draw. Look out for crowd favourites Seta El Sobah, Bel Bont El Areed and Fakadtak. Meanwhile, Egypt's Sherine Abdelwahab will bring her mix of euphoric pop and dramatic ballads to Dubai with enduring hits Ah Ya Leil and Kalam Eneih.

Showtime is 9pm, tickets from Dh150; coca-cola-arena.com

9. Al Jar: June 21-22 at Dubai Opera

The Emirati theatre production is a comedy about two warring neighbours, Mubarak and Abdullah, whose exploits get their family and community in trouble.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from Dh300; dubaiopera.com

10. French Montana: June 22 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The last time French Montana was on stage in the UAE, it was during a surprise appearance at Post Malone's 2018 gig at Etihad Arena. Since then, the Moroccan-American rapper has released enough hits to earn his own gig. Expect to hear favourites including Unforgettable, No Stylist and Pop That.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com