Ed Sheeran to perform two outdoor concerts at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai

Ed Sheeran is preparing for his return to Dubai.

The British singer will perform two back-to-back shows as part of his +–=÷× Mathematics Tour at the Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, in what has been described as the largest open-air concert in the emirate.

Details are still scarce, although it will include a round stage that Sheeran has performed on at his previous shows. The seating capacity at the stadium for the gigs is more than 60,000.

Sheeran last performed in Dubai in 2017, at the Autism Rocks Arena. He is one of the most successful British artists of the past decade, selling more than 150 million records worldwide from seven studio albums.

He entered the British charts in 2011 with debut single The A Team. His most recent success came at the Ivors in London, where he won the Most Performed Work award for his hit song Bad Habits, the lead single from his fifth studio album =, which was released in 2021.

In addition to hits such as Thinking Out Loud and Photograph, Sheeran is also expected to perform songs from his latest albums Autumn Variations and – (Deluxe), both of which were released this year and topped the UK charts.

“We look forward to welcoming back one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time to the Sevens Stadium to perform his record-breaking Mathematics show,” said All Things Live Middle East chief executive Thomas Ovesen.

“Fans will be treated to Ed Sheeran performing in the round, and for the first time in Dubai since 2017, having already wowed over three million fans with an incredible repertoire of music in the +-=÷x Mathematics Tour.”

More information is available at www.edsheerandxb.com