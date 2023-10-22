Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh under house arrest following social media post

Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh has been released on bail and put under house arrest after she was taken into custody for a social media post that Israeli authorities deemed as "promoting hate speech and incitement".

"After spending two nights in solitary confinement unjustly and falsely, I am free," Abu Amneh posted on Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of herself with her two children.

"My body, which was weakened by my three-day hunger strike, is now stronger. My faith in God is deeper. My conviction in my message and my task has increased tenfold. They tried to strip me of my humanity, silence my voice, and humiliate me in every way. They insulted me and handcuffed my hands and feet, but they made me more proud and dignified."

Abu Amneh, who is an Israeli citizen, was arrested after she posted a Palestinian flag emoji with the words "There is no victor but God" to her more than 340,000 followers on Instagram. The post has since been taken down.

She was detained for two days and has terms of her house arrest include being banned from discussing the war for 45 days, her lawyer said. It is not clear if she will be charged.

Civil rights lawyers say Israeli authorities are interpreting any expressions of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as incitement.

On Tuesday, Israel's police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said there would be zero tolerance for incitement against the state and its symbols, following a deadly Hamas rampage across southern Israel, in which 1,400 people were killed and at least 200 were taken hostage.

"Whoever wants to be a citizen of the state of Israel, ahlan wa sahlan ("welcome" in Arabic). Whoever wants to identify with Gaza is welcome, I will put them on a bus headed there," Shabtai said in a video message.

In her latest social media post, Abu Amneh thanked her family as well as "those who supported me from all over the world, whether with a word, a call, or a stand."

"My voice will remain a messenger of love, defending the truth in this world," she said.

Agencies contributed to this report