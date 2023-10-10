Palestinian flag protests in Britain may be illegitimate

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Waving Palestinian or Hamas flags on British streets “may not be legitimate” if it is deemed to show support for acts of terrorism, the Home Secretary has told police chiefs.

Suella Braverman urged officers to use the “full force of the law” against support for Hamas or bids to intimidate the UK's Jewish community.

In a letter addressed to chief constables in England and Wales, Ms Braverman said: “Sadly, experience indicates that whenever Israel is attacked ... racists seek to use legitimate Israeli defensive measures as a pretext to stir up hatred against British Jews and increase fear within the Jewish community.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign was unable to comment on the suggested restrictions. The European Legal Support Centre, which advocates for the rights of Palestinians in Europe has also been contacted.

She set out examples of protesting that could amount to public order offences, including targeting Jewish neighbourhoods, waving pro-Palestinian or pro-Hamas symbols and chanting slogans that could be interpreted as anti-Israeli.

“I encourage all chief officers to ensure that any protests which could exacerbate community tensions by way of offensive placards, chants, or behaviours that could be construed as incitement or harassment, have a strong police presence to ensure perpetrators are appropriately dealt with, and that communities feel protected,” she added.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to “hold people to account” if they are found to be supporting Hamas in Britain.

Ms Braverman, in her letter, said she recognised that decisions on arrests were “rightly an operational matter for police”, and urged forces to “use all available powers to prevent disorder and distress to our communities”.

“It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern,” she said.

Israel and Palestine solidarity protesters hit London streets

“I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

“I would encourage police to give similar consideration to the presence of symbols such as swastikas at anti-Israel demonstrations. Context is crucial.

“Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism.

“Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighbourhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols at.

Israel Palestine Smoke billows from a boat after a strike by Israel on the port of Gaza City. AFP

“Where harassment is identified, I would encourage the police to take swift and appropriate enforcement action.”

A large protest is being planned in Bradford, in the north of England, in support of Palestine on Wednesday, and there were a number of arrests at a similar protest in London.

Protesters are expected to carry flags and banners at the Bradford event.

It is being hosted by Bradford Friends of Palestine. Similar protests were held last year.

On Tuesday, a source told The National police are in discussions about their response to the march.

In London, the Metropolitan Police was forced to increase the presence of officers on the streets after days of protests led to a number of arrests. A number of Jewish and Muslim institutions were targeted.