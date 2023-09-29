Police arrest man in connection with Tupac Shakur's murder

Las Vegas Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the 1996 shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested early on Friday morning, the Associated Press first reported, citing two officials. An indictment was expected later on Friday.

Tupac was killed during a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

Tupac, then 25, was riding in a black BMW with Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge Knight” to a nightclub after watching Mike Tyson knock out Bruce Seldon in the WBA heavyweight championship.

A Cadillac pulled up next to the BMW while it was stopped at a red light. Tupac was shot four times. He was taken to hospital, where he died six days later.

Mr Davis has previously admitted that he was in the Cadillac from which shots were fired when the rapper was killed.

Police raided Mr Davis's wife's home in July, believed to have been searching for laptops, a mobile phone, a hard drive and other materials related to the murder. Also among the items was Mr Davis's 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Mr Davis has described himself as the last living witness to the shooting of Tupac. He is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who has been considered the prime suspect in Tupac's murder.