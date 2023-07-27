Tagne's joy over Spotify Singles, Moroccan hip-hop and taking the genre mainstream

Tagne is now part of a select group of musicians.

He is the launch artist for the Mena version of Spotify Singles, in which performers re-record songs for the platform. The hip-hop artist now joins the likes of Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi in giving older tracks a new spin.

For the occasion, Tagne, 27, hit the studio for stripped-down takes of Niya and Liberte, two tracks from his new album Lmektoub.

The works have him replacing the shuddering trap hip-hop beats and potent rapping of original versions with breezy acoustic guitars and soulful vocals.

And, he thinks he has a hit in his hands.

“It’s a really refreshing version and new angle when it comes to these songs,” he tells The National. “It’s more chill and very melancholic and it’s perfectly suited for these tracks.

“The people familiar with my work know that I like trying new things and I am just glad they now have the opportunity to hear it.”

The songs also act as a gateway to one of Morocco’s most promising hip-hop artists.

He's been around for nearly five years and has built a solid reputation with three albums and multiple mixtapes.

Born to a Cameroonian father and a Moroccan mother in Casablanca, he immersed himself in live performances from a young age.

With his father, a concert promoter, organising events catered to Morocco’s west and sub-Saharan African diaspora, he grew up watching groups from Cameroon, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The wave of gangsta rap, led by 50 Cent’s classic 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin', pushed young Tagne to craft his own rhymes.

Tagne's 2020 debut album Moroccan Dream marked a milestone for the country's hip-hop scene.

Not only did some of the tracks, such as Routine and C'est La Vie, reach Spotify's Moroccan charts, it also showcased the kingdom's vibrant musical genre by using guest artists including A.L.A, Kouz1 and Snor, as well as producers Ysos Beats and Nouvo.

Tagne released his debut album Moroccan Dream in 2020. Photo: Meddy Zoo

When it comes to measuring the impact of streaming platforms on Morocco’s hip-hop scene, Tagne is circumspect.

Local artists, he says, were already making an impact long before Spotify launched regionally in 2018.

"There was a music economy for us before all the platforms arrived," he says. "There were a lot of concerts and events where we could perform, and we used the money earned to fund our albums and produce music videos. The key was to keep releasing and producing projects.”

That said, Tagne says streaming platforms accelerated Moroccan hip-hop's elevation to the mainstream.

“It's not just something you hear only in the clubs or festivals, people now play the music at home," he says. "A reason for that is that it’s no longer as political as it was before.

“Now there is more diversity when it comes to the subjects being discussed. Anyone can now listen to a style that they want."

When it comes to his own twist, Tagne keeps it fun and introspective throughout Lmektoub.

A standout is the single Fly Emirates, which he describes as more a motivational anthem than a plug for the Dubai airline.

“The title is just a phrase I use within the song," he says. "The track is about the need to work hard to upgrade your life, so you get to where you need to be.”

It is a message Tagne reminds himself constantly.

As the Moroccan hip-hop scene grows with new talent, he believes the already impressive bar will continue to be raised.

“There is no magic formula to creating a hit in Morocco or anywhere. Sometimes, it's a matter of timing and having the right melody with the right production,” he says.

“Ten years ago Moroccan rappers couldn’t live solely on their music. Now that we can, it is a great thing, but it also means we must work harder because it’s no longer a hobby. This is our job.”