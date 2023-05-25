Tina Turner: Celebrities, fans and political leaders remember music star

Music artists, actors and presidents on Wednesday led global tributes to “inspiring, warm, funny and generous” Tina Turner after her death, aged 83.

Grammy-awards winner Turner, famous for hits such as The Best, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got To Do With It, died “peacefully” after a long illness in her home in Kuesnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her publicist said.

Fans lined up to pay tribute at the wrought iron gates of her huge compound on Switzerland's Lake Zurich, many bearing candles and flowers.

Chateau Algonquin had been the home Turner shared with her German husband Erwin Bach for almost three decades, including when she took Swiss citizenship in 2013, and relinquished her US passport.

"The world has lost an icon," Swiss President Alain Berset said.

In the US, President Joe Biden paid tribute to a "once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever".

"Tina's personal strength was remarkable," Mr Biden wrote. "Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers."

He called Turner "simply the best".

Mick Jagger, lead singer with the Rolling Stones who performed a duet with her on stage during Live Aid in 1985, wrote on Instagram: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

"She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Rolling Stones’ guitarist Ronnie Wood described her as “a dear friend to our family”.

Elton John wrote that Turner was a “total legend on record and on stage", sharing a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

Also paying tribute to the late star were actresses Angela Bassett and Viola Davis.

Bassett said in a statement that Turner had given the world “more than we could ever have asked”.

The actress starred as Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Sctress.

“I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world,” Bassett said.

“So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked.

“She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best'."

Davis said the singer was “our first symbol of excellence” and that fans would continue to “bask” in her legacy.

Actress and singer Bette Midler said Turner would be performing “lead” vocals for the “flights of angels sing(ing) her to her rest”.

Singer Diana Ross added she was “shocked” and “saddened” by the news.

Turner retired after a sold-out farewell tour, which ended in 2009, and a 2021 film, entitled Tina, was billed as a way of saying goodbye to her fans.

Charity Women’s Aid was also among those remembering the star, who supported the UK domestic abuse group during the fifth anniversary of the West End musical about her life, titled Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

“We are so sad to hear that Tina Turner has passed away today, following long-term illness,” the charity tweeted.

A survivor of domestic abuse who went on to inspire other women, & recently chose to support Women's Aid for the 5th anniversary of @TinaTheMusical, she will always be #SimplyTheBest

Women’s Aid previously said it was “meaningful” to have “the story of such a powerful and influential woman supporting our mission”.

The official website of the UK production of the musical quotes Turner as saying: “It’s really important to me to have the chance to share my full story.

"This musical is not about my stardom. It is about the journey I took to get there. Each night I want audiences to take away from the theatre that you can turn poison into medicine."

Aldwych Theatre, the home of the West End show depicting the late singer’s life on her journey from her humble beginnings into a rock ‘n’ roll star, said it was “so proud to tell her story”.

Agencies contributed to this report