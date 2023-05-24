Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock n Roll', dies aged 83

Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock 'n' Roll”, has died aged 83, her representative said on Wednesday.

The singer died peacefully after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland, the representative said in a statement.

Turner began her career in the early 1950s and rose to stardom as part of a duo with her husband Ike Turner, from whom she separated in 1976.

After the end of their marriage, Turner revealed the abuse she endured at the hands of her husband. She said she suffered bruised eyes, a broken jaw and other injuries.

She released her first solo album in 1974 and was best known for hits such as What's Love Got To Do With It, Proud Mary, The Best, Private Dancer and others.

Rolling Stone magazine named her as one of the 100 greatest singers of all time and one of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

“Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent," Roger Davies, her manager of 30 years, said in a statement.

"From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.

"It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years. I will miss her deeply.”

In the video for her chart-topping song What's Love Got to Do with It, in which she called love a “second-hand emotion”, Turner epitomised 1980s style as she strutted through New York City streets with her spiky blond hair, wearing a cropped jean jacket, mini skirt and stiletto heels.

Tina Turner and Lionel Richie at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 1985. AP

With her taste for musical experimentation and bluntly worded ballads, Turner gelled perfectly with a 1980s pop landscape in which music fans valued electronically produced sounds and scorned hippie-era idealism.

Turner won six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s, a decade in which she also landed a dozen songs on the Top 40, including Typical Male, The Best, Private Dancer and Better Be Good to Me.

Her 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro drew 180,000 people and remains one of the largest concert audiences for any single performer.

In 2008, she embarked on her Tina! - 50th Anniversary Tour, which grossed about $130 million.

More recently, she renounced her US citizenship and moved to Switzerland, while her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the caption read on posts on the official Instagram and Facebook accounts for Turner.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.

"All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Agencies contributed to this report