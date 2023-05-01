Trevor Noah’s Off the Record comedy tour coming to Dubai

Comedian, writer and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is bringing his Off the Record tour to Dubai.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian will perform a satirical set, exploring pressing global issues on stage on October 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

In September last year, Noah surprised his fans by announcing that after seven years he would be leaving The Daily Show, the late-night programme that made him famous internationally.

"It's something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic," Noah said.

"And I realised that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly."

Noah’s last episode as host on The Daily Show was on December 8, making Off the Record, launched in Atlanta, US, in January, the first project the comedian has undertaken since his departure.

Noah was also in the UAE in October last year, where he attended the Culture Summit at Abu Dhabi’s Manarat Al Saadiyat. There, he discussed issues surrounding identity, his plans after The Daily Show and his thoughts on the UAE.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming out here,” he said at the event.

“After many, many years, I’ve loved seeing a place take its identity, shape and grow over time. Try to reimagine what that identity means. Think about how that identity is impacted by the past and will shape the future.”

Tickets for Off the Record will go on sale on Friday at 12pm and cost between Dh295 and Dh495. More information is at www.livenation.me