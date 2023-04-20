Frank Ocean pulls out of second Coachella weekend, Blink-182 expected to take over

RnB singer Frank Ocean has withdrawn from the second weekend of Coachella due to a leg injury, his publicist said on Wednesday. He was set to perform a second headline slot this Sunday.

Ocean suffered the injury before his performance on Sunday at the California festival's first weekend — a highly anticipated set that began an hour late and was widely panned by audiences and music critics.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend one ... Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," Ocean's publicist said.

"On doctor's advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend two due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

Frank Ocean performed a set without cameras or a live stream at the first Coachella weekend on April 16. AFP

During his previous set, which closed last weekend's festivities, the singer mostly turned away from the crowd to perform his track Novacane, and took prolonged pauses between songs including Crack Rock and White Ferrari.

Press photos or a live stream of the performance were not permitted, and Ocean closed the set abruptly with the words: "Guys, I'm being told it's curfew so that's the end of the show."

Variety called the set "messy, loose, and a near-disaster that will likely go down as one of the most divisive in Coachella history".

Ocean said: "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos.

"It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

The Mark, Tom and Travis Show rocked the desert. Thanks for coming on Weekend 1 @blink182 pic.twitter.com/8yMbMevmN5 — Coachella (@coachella) April 18, 2023

According to Variety, this Sunday's headline slot could be taken by Blink-182.

The pop-punk group surprised fans last weekend with the first performance from their original line-up in nearly a decade.