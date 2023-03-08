GloRilla 'devastated and heartbroken' after deadly concert crowd stampede in New York

US rapper GloRilla broke her silence on social media after a stampede at her concert in Rochester, New York state, left at least two dead and eight injured.

“I am devastated & heart-broken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show”, she tweeted on Monday night.

“My fans mean the world to me … praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected”.

Officers first responded to emergency calls at about 11pm on Sunday night after audience members reported hearing gunshots being fired inside the music venue.

Lt Nicholas Adams later told ABC News that police did not find evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Police entered the Main Street Armory where they found multiple people in a critical condition, including a 33-year-old woman who later died at hospital.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown identified the woman as Rhondesia Belton, who worked for the city's traffic violations agency.

READ MORE New York Fashion Week highlights so far, including Prabal Gurung paying tribute to Nepal

“This is another difficult day for our city’s workforce and our entire community”, Mr Brown tweeted on Monday night.

Police said a 35-year-old woman had also died as a result of her injuries. Her identity has yet to be released.

Another woman remains in a critical condition. The other seven people are being treated at hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, Rochester police said.