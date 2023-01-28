Umm Kulthum's historic Abu Dhabi concert celebrated at the Cairo Book Fair

A concert celebrating 50 years of friendship between the UAE and Egypt was staged in Cairo on Friday.

Marwa Nagy performed a selection of the songs fellow Egyptian Umm Kulthum sang in Abu Dhabi as part of a 1971 show marking UAE National Day.

Friday’s show, held at the Sultan Al Ghuri Complex, a 16th century mausoleum in Cairo, was organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre as part of its programme for the Cairo International Book Fair, which runs until February 6.

The concert coincided with the launch of the latest biography of the artist, Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing, written by Egyptian Ahmed Youssef Ali.

Umm Kulthum Concert at the Cairo International Book Fair. Photo: Arabic Language Centre

Prior to Nagy taking the stage, the audience listened to an excerpt of the official invitation addressed to Umm Kulthum by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“It is our pleasure to invite the Lady of the Arabic Song to visit Abu Dhabi to see our landmarks and to witness our achievements during a short period,” the letter read.

"It will also be a great source of pleasure and pride for us to hear your tender voice and beautiful melodies.

“We are hoping that you have the time to make this visit, on the occasion of the National Day of our country.”

Umm Kulthum arrived in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed’s accession as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Umm Kulthum performs in Abu Dhabi in 1971. Photo: Al Ittihad

Landing at what is now Al Bateen Airport, accompanied by orchestra and family members, she performed in a newly constructed concert hall on land that is now the Al Nahyan Stadium behind Al Wahda Mall.

Some of the songs featured in Abu Dhabi were faithfully recreated by Nagy and her group, including Aghadan Alkak and El Hob Kolo.

Among the cultural dignitaries attending the concert was Ali.

Having spent two years researching the book, he describes the work as an “artistic study” of Umm Kulthum’s career.

He tells The National it was no surprise she readily accepted the invitation to perform in the UAE.

“Throughout her life she was a staunch supporter of Arab nationalism,” he says.

“She was very well read and informed about the region and she had a keen awareness and understanding of what Sheikh Zayed and the UAE were trying to accomplish at that time.”

The book fair included a premiere of the Sheikh Zayed documentary The Millstone: Al Ain 'The Eye' is the First to See Dreams by Emirati director Nasser Al Dhaheri on Tuesday, and a concert by Egyptian folk troupe Asil Ensemble on Thursday.

The programme continues on Saturday (February 28) when Emirati author and Sheikh Zayed Book Award winner Maisoon Saqer will discuss her novel set in Cairo, Cafe Riche: An Eye on Egypt, along with a reading from Kholoud Al Mualla, one of UAE’s leading poets.

On Sunday, the centre will present initial findings from a regional study of the teaching of Arabic language in schools across the Arab world.

More information on the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's programme at the Cairo International Book Fair is available on the official Instagram account. Tickets to the Cairo International Book Fair start at 5 Egyptian pounds; cairobookfair.gebo.gov.eg