Afrojack, Calvin Harris and Skrillex to headline Ultra Abu Dhabi

Ultra Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals, has announced the line-up of world-class DJs it will be brining to the capital for its inaugural event in March.

Afrojack, who was due to play at the postponed 2020 event, will provide a high-octane set. He will be will joined Grammy-nominated Calvin Harris, who will bring his hits to Yas Island.

Also set to perform on the main stage KSHMR, Gud Vibrations label co-founder NGHTMRE, and Skrillex, who has won eight Grammy Awards, more than any other electronic dance music artist.

The festival will also play host to Ultra’s underground techno and house concept Resistance. Heading up the stage will be Swedish techno titan Adam Beyer, alongside Amelie Lens and Sasha and John Digweed.

The event is set to take place on March 4 and 5 at Etihad Park. Tickets are now on sale, starting at Dh315 for a one-day pass, and Dh420 for a full weekend pass.

While the Abu Dhabi event marks Ultra music festival’s debut in the Middle East, the brand made a pop-up appearance as part of the 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, with an after-race concert featuring DJs Carl Cox and Nic Fanciulli.

The arrival comes on the heels of the announcement popular UK music festival Wireless will also be coming to Abu Dhabi for a one-day event on March 11. Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert are set to headline.

Ultra Abu Dhabi was due to arrive in March 2020, though the event was cancelled owing to the pandemic. Major Lazer and Zedd were also due to headline.

Globally, Ultra festivals made a comeback last year, starting with its flagship event in Miami, as well as in more than 20 countries including South Korea, Japan, Peru and Indonesia.