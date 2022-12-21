Ultra Abu Dhabi is coming to Etihad Park in March

One of the world’s biggest music festivals is coming to the UAE.

Leading DJs are expected to perform at Ultra Abu Dhabi, with the event taking place at Etihad Park on March 4 and 5.

Fans can pre-register for tickets from the official website, with prices and the line-up to be revealed soon.

According to industry magazine Billboard, the festival will be home to two stages — with one dedicated to more commercial sounds, while the festival’s famed Resistance stage will cater towards house and tech house.

While the Abu Dhabi event marks Ultra music festival’s debut in the Middle East, the brand made a pop-up appearance as part of the 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, with an after-race concert featuring DJs Carl Cox and Nic Fanciulli.

The arrival comes on the heels of the announcement popular UK music festival Wireless will also be coming to Abu Dhabi for a one-day event on March 11. Details of the venue, artist line-up and ticket prices will be unveiled by organiser Live Nation Middle East next month.

Ultra Abu Dhabi was due to arrive in March 2020, though the event was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

In addition to headlining acts Afrojack, Major Lazer and Zedd, a music conference was planned where artists and music leaders would discuss the evolution of the regional dance industry.

While it remains to be seen if the conference will be part of the mix in Abu Dhabi, Ultra festivals made a comeback this year with its flagship event in Miami, as well as in more than 20 countries including South Korea, Japan, Peru and Indonesia.

18 top concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Post Malone to Blackpink and IIFA