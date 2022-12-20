Wireless Abu Dhabi music festival date announced

In September, it was announced that the popular UK music festival Wireless would be coming to Abu Dhabi and now the date has been unveiled for the one-day event.

It will take place on March 11 on Yas Island, although no other details — such as who will perform, where it will take place or when tickets will go on sale — have been revealed. However, organiser Live Nation says a full line-up will be unveiled next month.

It is expected to feature top artists across the hip-hop, grime, Afrobeat and electronica genres.

What is Wireless?

The music festival was first held in 2005 in London, with New Order, Basement Jaxx, Keane and Kasabian headlining the four-day concert. It was held at Hyde Park.

It has gone on to become one of the most popular rap and urban music festivals in the world. It now takes place each summer in London's Finsbury Park and has become one of the country’s most popular music events, attracting close to 50,000 fans.

Previous headliners also include Cardi B, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Kanye West and Stormzy.

Other shows coming to Abu Dhabi

Wireless Abu Dhabi joins a stellar line-up of artists and events hitting the capital. This month, it was announced that Kevin Hart would be bringing his Reality Check Tour to Etihad Arena on February 22. Hart, who was named Yas Island's Chief Island Officer in a tourism campaign earlier this year, last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

