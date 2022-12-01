Music industry giants pay tribute to 'brilliant' Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie

Members of the music industry have been flooding social media with tributes to Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday aged 79.

Her death was announced on social media by the ensemble, who said she was the “best musician anyone could have in their band".

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band said.

Members of Fleetwood Mac also paid individual tributes to the keyboardist and singer.

Lead singer Stevie Nicks posted a handwritten note on Twitter that said: "A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away".

"I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling in my head, over, and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now," she continued

Mick Fleetwood also posted his condolences on Twitter, saying: "I will miss everything about you Christine McVie".

Music industry peers also shared their tributes to McVie.

Sister trio band Haim reshared the image shared by Nicks, writing: "We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces. The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favourite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives," they said.

"From playing Say That You Love Me in Rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing Christine sing Over My Head live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. RIP beautiful songbird."

Rosanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

"Such a great songwriter, singer, and a beautiful presence in Fleetwood Mac. A truly sad loss. #christinemcvie," she said.

Rock band Garbage said they were “gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted”.

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp said: “What joy and depth she brought; what stories. RIP Songbird.”

Country singer Sheryl Crow, who inducted the band into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 1998, paid tribute on Twitter.

"I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP," she said.

Bette Midler, meanwhile, wrote: “#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…"

English musician Tim Burgess said: “Ah man, farewell Christine McVie, a beautiful voice and such a brilliant musician and songwriter too”.