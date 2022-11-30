Mohammed Bin Rashid Library celebrates National Day with immersive events

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai's Al Jaddaf celebrated the UAE’s 51st National Day on Wednesday with a series of cultural and entertainment events.

From poetry and musical performances to national exhibitions, along with workshops and lectures, many of the events centred around celebrating the UAE’s heritage and Emirati culture. This included folk dances, singing the UAE national anthem, as well as Dubai Police’s military, musical and cavalry performances. There were also workshops for making vintage puppets, colouring pottery and live traditional cooking and showcasing local produce and groceries.

“The National Day holds a precious occasion to our hearts,” said Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, board member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

“As part of our social responsibility at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, we strive to instil the values of unity, solidarity, and patriotism in the hearts of future generations through all our cultural and entertainment activities that cater to all segments of society.”

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library also organised a photography and art exhibition in collaboration with the National Archives, showcasing the UAE's journey towards modernisation. A Poetry Hour was also on the agenda with poets Ali Al Khawar and Hassan Al Obaidly.

Since its opening in June, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has organised a number of activities and initiatives which encourage reading and celebrate national events and Emirati heritage such as falconry, equestrian arts, camel racing and pearl hunting.

Read More Anwar Gargash: Emirati values can help forge new perspectives about Arab culture

“We believe in our great responsibility to contribute, side by side, towards consolidating loyalty and a sense of belonging to our homeland,” said Al Mazrouei.

“Which is why we designed the Emirates Library with more than 15,000 books about the history, literature and heritage of the UAE, shedding light on the country’s various historical and cultural aspects, from the ancient civilisations that populated the region until our prosperous present.”