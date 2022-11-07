Cirque du Soleil to bring its jaw-dropping 'Ovo' show to Dubai

Cirque du Soleil is making its long-awaited return to Dubai, bringing its high-octane acrobatic show Ovo to the Coca-Cola Arena.

The 11-show run will take place from January 11 to 18, bringing one of the company’s most famous performances to the city for the first time.

The show offers a surreal insight into the world of insects. Photo: Cirque du Soleil

Featuring more than 100 performers from 25 countries, Ovo, Portuguese for egg, offers a surreal insight into the world of insects through colourful characters and impressive acrobatics.

From human crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic rendition of a spider contorted in her web, the family-friendly show celebrates the "beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy".

Since its opening in Montreal, Canada, in 2009, Ovo has been seen by more than seven million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries around the world.

Cirque du Soleil is the most famous circus in the world, and was started in Quebec in the 1980s by a group of street performers.

The circus company has made several trips to the UAE, most recently bringing its Bazzar production to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in 2018.

In 2020, the company was hit hard by the pandemic, and laid off about 95 per cent of its workforce before filing for bankruptcy protection. However, the much-loved circus bounced back in 2021, and is now touring around the world.

Last month, Ovo opened Riyadh Season 2022, and will run at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University until December 3.

Early-bird tickets from Dh116 are available at coca-cola-arena.com and cirquedusoleil.com/ovo