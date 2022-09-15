Justin Bieber cancels two Coca-Cola Arena Dubai shows amid ongoing health battle

Justin Bieber’s scheduled performances in Dubai have been cancelled owing to the star’s ongoing health concerns.

The two concerts were due to take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 and 9. Ticket holders will be issued a full refund, concert promoters said on Thursday.

“We all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” a Top Entertainment representative posted on Instagram, while confirming the cancellations.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note your refund can take up to 21 days, so please wait before contacting your point of purchase.”

Fans had speculated the shows would be cancelled after the star released a statement earlier this month saying he was taking a break from touring.

Bieber's last performance was at Brazil's Rock in Rio festival on September 4. In a statement released on social media shortly afterwards, the singer said he “gave everything I have to the people in Brazil”.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said.

Bieber also referred to his experience with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition which left half of his face paralysed and forced him to cancel a number of North American concerts in June.

Bieber said overcoming the condition affected his physical health when returning to the stage in July.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour. I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me,” the statement read.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being … I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Speaking to The National earlier this month, Thomas Ovesen, of Top Entertainment, said he sympathised with young artists taking on the commitment to go on a world tour.

"They are significant undertakings and some tours can take multiple years to complete, during which artists and crew might only get home occasionally and for very short stints, and the rest of the time they move from show stop to show stop, time zone to time zone, winter to summer,” he said.

“I think it’s hard to imagine what that means for those involved and for sure it affects people differently too. It can be exciting, no doubt, but really gruelling at the same time."

