UAE artists to shine at first Dubai Youth Music Festival

Young musicians have been invited to take part in the inaugural Dubai Youth Music Festival.

To be held on November 24 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the event will feature performances of original works composed by Emirati and UAE residents.

The event is being organised by Dubai Culture and musicians aged 15 to 35 are invited to register their interest online from Monday until November 19.

There are categories ranging from oud, violin and orchestra to piano and singing.

Applicants are required to upload their proposed musical works of five to 10 minutes long, as well as their personal identification details, a CV, a career bio and summary of their composition.

As part of the ceremony, awards will be given for categories such as best singing, best Arabic playing, best classical playing and best integrated orchestra.

Awards will also be given to musicians who are people of determination.

A pioneering musical artist will be honoured during the ceremony for their celebrated career, with the name of the recipient to announced soon.

Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Chief Executive of Arts and Literature at Dubai Culture, hopes the event will become a major part of the Dubai music calendar.

“The Dubai Youth Music Festival is considered a tribute to the artistic and musical sector in Dubai,” he said.

“This is the first edition of the festival and we will work to ensure its continuity and achieve the authority's strategic objectives in discovering young talent in these various musical fields.”

More information is available on dubaiculture.gov.ae

