Celebrities including Hilary Duff react to Aaron Carter's death

Celebrities including singer and actress Hilary Duff are reacting in shock to news of Aaron Carter's death. The former child pop star and brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was found dead at his California home on Saturday. He was 34.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that a deceased person was found in Carter's home but did not provide further details. There were no reports that foul play was suspected.

Duff, who once dated carter, recalled their time together in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply," she said. "I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world."

Carter, who released his debut album in 1997 when he was only 9 years old, has wrestled with addiction for years, sometimes sharing his experience publicly.

In a 2019 appearance on celebrity wellness TV show The Doctors, he held up a bag full of prescription drugs that he said he took after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression and anxiety.

He has also been admitted to drug rehabilitation centres on several occasions.

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter," songwriter Diane Warren wrote on Twitter.

Singer and actor Tyler Hilton, who toured with Carter in 2019, called news of his death "heartbreaking".

"This kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it," he said.

Television personality and comedian Loni Love called him "funny, talented and cool".

"I felt that he was trying... he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing," she posted on Instagram.

Born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, Cater began performing at aged 7, releasing his debut album at aged 9. His second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It) sold three million copies in the US, propelling him to teen heart-throb status. He became a regular on pre-teen Nickelodeon and Disney shows, including an appearance on the popular Lizzie McGuire.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart also posted a tribute to Carter, who appeared as a guest on her hit show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"Sending love to the family and friends and fans of Aaron Carter. Rest In Peace!" Hart posted, along with a photo of the two of them.

Carter's ex-fiancee Melanie Martin, mother of his son, Prince, uploaded a TikTok video of herself crying in a car shortly after news of the death broke.

“My baby,” the model, 30, captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself with the late singer on Saturday. “I can’t breathe.”

