Watch: The 2020 Oscar nominations

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards, with 11 Oscar nods, including best picture.
It will compete for the top prize with Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, and South Korean movie Parasite.
The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9.
The 2020 Academy Award nominees in full:
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron , Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates , Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best documentary feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best original score
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best original song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4. Music and lyrics by Randy Newman
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman. Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin
I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough. Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
Into the Unknown from Frozen 2. Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Stand Up from Harriet. Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best animated feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best make-up and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.
