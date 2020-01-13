Watch: The 2020 Oscar nominations

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards, with 11 Oscar nods, including best picture.

It will compete for the top prize with Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, and South Korean movie Parasite.

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9.

The 2020 Academy Award nominees in full:

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron , Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Lead actress Oscar nominees, from left: Charlize Theron in 'Bombshell, Saoirse Ronan in 'Little Women,' Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story,' Renee Zellweger in 'Judy,' and Cynthia Erivo in 'Harriet.' AP

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actor Oscar nominees, from left: Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker,' Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,' Jonathan Pryce in 'The Two Popes,' Antonio Banderas in 'Pain and Glory,' and Adam Driver in 'Marriage Story.' AP

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates , Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actress Oscar nominees, from left: Kathy Bates in 'Richard Jewell,' Florence Pugh in 'Little Women,' Margot Robbie in 'Bombshell,' Laura Dern in 'Marriage Story,' and Scarlett Johansson in 'Jojo Rabbit.' AP

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Best supporting actor Oscar nominees, from left: Joe Pesci in 'The Irishman,' Al Pacino in 'The Irishman,' Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood,' Anthony Hopkins in 'The Two Popes,' and Tom Hanks in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.' AP

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best original score

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best original song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4. Music and lyrics by Randy Newman

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman. Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough. Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Into the Unknown from Frozen 2. Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up from Harriet. Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Best editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

