Unofficial Celine Dion biopic renames the musical star to Aline Dieu

Film will premiere at Cannes Film Festival in July and open in cinemas in November

Singer Celine Dion's life and music are the foundation for the unofficial new biopic 'Aline', though her name is never used. GC Images
An unofficial biopic about Celine Dion is to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July. However, the out-of-competition submission has changed the protagonist’s name to Aline Dieu, despite using her songs throughout.

In the trailer for Aline, the film is described as being “freely inspired” by the life of the French-Canadian singer, who holds the record as being one of the best-selling artists of all time. Aline Dieu translates from French to “Aline God” in English.

Celine Dion's style evolution. The power of clothes: 35 photos that chart Celine Dion's style journey from the 1980s to 2020

Cannes Film Festival 2021: the official selection has been revealed

The fictionalised story follows the life and career of Dion and uses her real songs too, so many have been left wondering why director Valerie Lemercier, who also plays the singer, didn’t or couldn’t use her name.

Based on the trailer, Aline covers the star’s rise to fame, starting with her 1988 win at the Eurovision Song Contest, then onto the path towards building her image.

It also focuses on Aline’s relationship with an older man, her manager Guy-Claude, who helped direct her trajectory to stardom. The film’s premise states, “Aline, a girl from Quebec, has a golden voice and music producer Guy-Claude has big plans for her.” This mirrors Dion’s marriage to her late husband Rene Angelil, who was more than 25 years her senior.

The film was meant to open in cinemas in 2020, and managed to get a premiere at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon in October 2020.

However, it will not have a cinema release until November, after it opens in France following the Cannes premiere in July.

Watch the trailer for Aline below:

Updated: June 6, 2021 02:32 PM

