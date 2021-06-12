Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford, 78, spotted filming near Scottish border as he reprises famous role

Harrison Ford has been pictured filming close to the Scottish border as he reprises his role as Indiana Jones.

Ford, 78, will play the famous adventurer for a fifth time, in a blockbuster film set for release next summer.

The star has been filming in the UK over the past week, and has been pictured out and about in Newcastle, where part of the movie has been shot.

It is thought Northumberland's Bamburgh Castle has also been used as a location for the production.

INDIANA JONES AND THE RESPECTFUL OBSERVANCE OF MASK ETIQUETTE pic.twitter.com/meZKK8eQgS — Abe Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) June 8, 2021

And on Friday, Ford was pictured in his famous hat and jacket close to the Leaderfoot viaduct near Melrose, with a production crew in tow.

Social media users had speculated the production was coming to the Scottish border earlier in the week, when signs started to appear close to the area to warn of closures of public places.

The yet-to-be titled film is also set to star former Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge.

Ford has said the film, which is to be directed by James Mangold and produced by Steven Spielberg, will be his last as the archaeologist and adventurer.

Filming has also taken place at North Yorkshire Moors Railway in Pickering and Grosmont.

Few details have been released about the film’s plot, but it is set to hit cinemas in July 2022.

It has been 13 years since the release of the last film in the Indiana Jones franchise, with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

Ford first played Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.