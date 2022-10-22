Alex Baldwin marks first anniversary of Halyna Hutchins's death on set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin has marked the anniversary of Halyna Hutchins's death.

The cinematographer was killed on the set of Rust one year ago on Friday after a prop gun the Hollywood actor was holding was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

It comes following an undisclosed settlement between Baldwin and the cinematographer's estate, which was announced earlier this month. A final police report is due to be released soon.

Lawyers representing Hutchins's husband Matthew and their son Andros sued Baldwin and the film's other producers for wrongful death in February.

Sharing a picture of Hutchins on Instagram, the actor wrote: "One year ago today...".

The same day, in a statement shared with the PA news agency, the Santa Fe District Attorney's reiterated that it was "committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community".

Read more Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome seventh child together

"As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved," said Heather Brewer, spokeswoman for the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney.

"No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice."

The DA's office previously said the settlement would have "no impact" on the ongoing criminal investigation.

- Reporting by PA