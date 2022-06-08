'Jurassic World' stars then and now: 1993 meets 2022 on the red carpet

With nostalgia sweeping cinema right now, it’s fitting the original cast of 1993’s Jurassic Park returned for the latest instalment of the dinosaur franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Fans of the action-adventure films were thrilled to see their favourite characters, including Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Dr Henry Wu (BD Wong) return when the trailer for the movie was released.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the cast in 1993 and 2022

And, the stars of the original trilogy were on hand to celebrate the premiere of the seventh movie in Los Angeles on June 6.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who play dinosaur-wrangler Owen Grady and operations manager Claire Dearing respectively, walked the red carpet alongside Dern, Goldblum and Wong, as well as director Colin Trevorrow, and newcomers DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie.

Another familiar face also surprised fans while celebrating the franchise that helped to make her a star.

Ariana Richards, who played Lex in the 1993 original and in 1997’s Jurassic Park: The Lost World, attended the premiere alongside her former co-stars.

Richards, who starred as the granddaughter of kooky park owner Dr John Hammond, played by Richard Attenborough,, quit Hollywood in 2013 to become an artist.

New Zealand actor Neill, who was not at the LA premiere, had previously spoken about why he returned to the franchise more than 20 years later, after his last appearance in 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

“Well, mostly [Colin’s] great and abiding affection for those characters and how he wanted them to be completely integrated into the Jurassic World world,” Neill told Gizmodo about how director Trevorrow’s vision drew him back in. “And, it persuaded me. Also, the idea of hanging out with Jeff and Laura again which, of course, is an attractive one in itself.”

Dern, who starred in the first and third films of the original trilogy, told AV Club: “I never imagined returning, to be honest.

"In our first conversation, [Colin Trevorrow] wanted me to know he wasn’t interested in a cameo. It was, would you come back to all be equals together in telling this larger story and in telling Claire and Owen’s story simultaneously and Alan and Ellie’s story as sort of pairing each other in these worlds?”

