'Jurassic World Dominion': release date, cast and trailer

"Why do they always have to go bigger?" a stumped Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm exclaims, staring up at a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The dinosaurs are back in the latest trailer of Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the franchise and the sixth overall in the Jurassic Park saga, which began with Steven Spielberg's seminal 1993 hit. But this time, the giants are also running – and flying – wild and it's the humans whose survival is now at stake.

Set about four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was released in 2018, the film brings back director Colin Trevorrow at the helm. Trevorrow directed the hit Jurassic World in 2015, helping to revive the franchise after 14 years.

What's 'Jurassic World Dominion' about?

'Jurassic World Dominion' is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Photo: Universal Pictures

At the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, a planned relocation of dinosaurs to a new facility to protect them from a deadly volcanic eruption was disrupted as corporate greed trumped good intentions. In the process, many of the dinosaurs in captivity were let lose, prompting Goldblum's Dr Malcolm to proclaim a neo-Jurassic Age, where humans and dinosaurs must co-exist.

The trailer of Jurassic World Dominion opens with shots of dinosaurs freely roaming the land, with dino-whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) in cowboy mode, riding his horse alongside some dinosaurs and bonding with his friend Blue, the Velociraptor, who now has a baby.

But the foreboding voice of Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the former operations manager of Jurassic World, soon warns that human beings and dinosaurs cannot co-exist. "We're creating an ecological disaster," she tells Owen.

Then follows shots of dinosaurs causing havoc around the world, including a Mesosaurus chomping into a shipping vessel. There are also scenes of Owen in a bike chase in a city with a pack of Atrociraptors hot on his heels. New dinosaurs also make an appearance, including an Archaeopteryx, one of the oldest known birds.

Who's in the cast of 'Jurassic World Dominion'?

Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler in 'Jurassic World Dominion'. Photo: Universal Pictures

While Pratt and Dallas Howard, who were introduced in Jurassic World, return in their respective roles, the latest film will also bring back all the beloved characters from the first Jurassic Park. While Goldblum had a brief role in Fallen Kingdom, Laura Dern and Sam Neill return as Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant respectively, their first appearance in the Jurassic World trilogy, which is sure to excite fans.

BD Wong, who plays Dr Henry Wu, the head geneticist who helped create all the dinosaurs, is the only actor to have appeared in all the franchise's films.

Other returning cast members in the Jurassic World trilogy include Daniella Pineda, who plays veterinarian Zia Rodriguez; Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, heir to Jurassic World; and Justice Smith as hacker Franklin Webb.

New cast members include French actor Omar Sy, known for the hit Netflix series Lupin; DeWanda Wise, who starred in Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It revival series; and Belgian-Greek DJ Dmitri Vegas.

What's the release date for 'Jurassic World Dominion'?

Packaged as the ultimate summer movie, Jurassic World Dominion was initially supposed to be released last year, but was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled to hit cinemas around the world on June 10.