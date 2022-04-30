Comic book artist Neal Adams, credited for reviving Batman, dies at 80

American comic book artist Neal Adams, largely credited for reviving Batman in the 1960s and '70s, has died aged 80. Adams' wife of 45 years, Marilyn Adams, told The Hollywood Reporter the artist died in New York of complications from sepsis.

Adams was known in the comic book world for his photorealistic stylings and, along with writer Dennis O'Neal, he was credited for giving Batman comics their gritty undertone, after years of it being a campy series targeted at children.

“It was no secret that we were doing Batman right,” Adams said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010. “It was as if the memory of DC Comics went along with the statements that both Denny and I were making, that we want it to be more realistic, more gritty. And that’s how we remember — whether it was true or not — that Batman should be. And when we did it, everybody went, ‘Ah, that’s it. We don’t need comedy anymore.'”

Adams also had a few years' stint at Marvel Comics, working on beloved series such as X-Men and Avengers.

He also worked to promote better working conditions and creators’ rights. Along with comic book veteran Stan Lee, Adams formed the Academy of Comic Book Arts in 1970, hoping to start a union that would fight for benefits and ownership on behalf of writers and artists. The organisation, which also hosted an annual awards gala for the industry, was dissolved in 1977 after differences between its founders.

"The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams," DC Comics said on Twitter, following news of Adams' death. "Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more was revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss."

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro called Adams "one of the first and great stylists to push US comics to a new level".

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also called him "one of the greats".

“My father was a force,” son Josh Adams told The Hollywood Reporter. “His career was defined by unparalleled artistic talent and an unwavering character that drove him to constantly fight for his peers and those in need.

"He would become known in the comics industry as one of the most influential creators of all time and a champion of social and creators’ rights. When he saw a problem, he wouldn’t hesitate. What would become tales told and retold of the fights he fought were born out of my father simply seeing something wrong as he walked through the halls of Marvel or DC and deciding to do something about it right then and there.”