Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O'Donnell thinking she's Deepak's daughter

Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology after the comedian wrongly identified the The Matrix Resurrections star as the daughter of author Deepak Chopra, and then forgot her first name.

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," Priyanka posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.

"We all deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' in a sincere apology."

The drama began on Monday when O'Donnell posted a video on TikTok recalling an incident at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

"I just embarrassed my son and his girlfriend Teresa," O'Donnell tells her fans. "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife someone Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter.

"So when I said, 'Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and hi I know your dad', she goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?'. And I'm like 'Deepak'. She's like 'No. And Chopra is a common name'.

"Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

Priyanka lost her father Ashok Chopra, a physician, to cancer in 2013. She has often spoken about how close she was to her father, and even has "Daddy's lil girl..." tattooed on her wrist.

After receiving backlash for her blunder, O'Donnell posted another video the next day.

"I am reading the comments about Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter," she says in the video. "People thought she was rude. She wasn't rude. It was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one.

"She's apparently a very well known actress, and more famous than him, people were saying. So I'm sure it was weird."

O'Donnell then ends the video with an apology: "Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry."

Priyanka made it to the Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017 and 2018, and married Nick in 2018. The couple, who welcomed their first child via surrogacy last month, are believed to have a combined net worth estimated at between $70 million and $98m.

In her response to the O'Donnell apology, she also schools the comedian, telling her: "Not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith.

"If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing."