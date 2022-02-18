Bappi Lahiri funeral: Bollywood singers and stars bid farewell to 'disco king'

A tearful Bappa Lahiri lit the funeral pyre of his father, the pathbreaking Bollywood music composer Bappi Lahiri, on Thursday, as Bollywood's top singers and stars came to pay their final tributes.

The senior Lahiri, often referred to as the "disco king" in the entertainment industry, was one of the biggest names in the country's music scene in the 1980s and 1990s. He died early on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Mumbai, after being treated for various illnesses, at the age of 69. The cause of his death was obstructive sleep apnoea, doctors said.

Thursday's funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai was delayed as the family waited for the arrival of Bappa, who lives in Los Angeles. Hindu last rites are usually conducted within 24 hours of a person's death.

Bollywood star Vidya Balan, with whom Lahiri worked in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture, was at the cremation. A number of singers whom Lahiri worked with in Bollywood, were also present, including Anuradha Paudwal, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Sudesh Bhosale and Salma Agha.

Photos from Lahiri's final journey, from his home in Juhu to the crematorium, showed him dressed in his trademark gold chains and sunglasses.

Who was Bappi Lahiri?

Bappi Lahiri was often referred to as the 'disco king' of Bollywood. AFP

Born Alokesh Lahiri to musician parents in West Bengal, Lahiri began playing the tabla when he was only 3. Already an established name in Bengali music by the time he was introduced to Hindi-language films, Lahiri's first Bollywood success was for the 1975 film Zakhmee. He followed it up with music for the 1976 romantic thriller Chalte Chalte. The film's title song was sung by Lahiri's uncle, Kishore Kumar, regarded as one of the greatest singers in Indian film music.

Lahiri popularised the use of synthesisers and gained a huge following in the 1980s and 1990s for his disco hits. He also sang many of his compositions. His songs for the 1982 film Disco Dancer helped turn it into a blockbuster and the rise of then fledgling actor Mithun Chakraborty to stardom.

Known for his flamboyant personal style, he became something of a pop-culture symbol and his career peaked in the 1990s with major hits for films such as Thanedaar (1990) and Aankhen (1993). Lahiri also composed the music for 1995's Rock Dancer, featuring English pop singer Samantha Fox in her Bollywood debut, and included songs such as You Are My Chicken Fry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party Lahiri joined in 2014, said his music was "all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions" and that "people across generations could relate to his works".

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman tweeted his condolences and called Lahiri the "Disco King of Hindi cinema".

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar added that Lahiri's voice "was the reason for millions to dance, including me".

"Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music," he wrote on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh called Lahiri "the true King of Pop".

"There was and will never be anyone like you. Thank you for making our youth rocking," he said.