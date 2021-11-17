'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer brings multiverse of villains

An emotional Tom Holland showcased the latest trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home at a Los Angeles event on November 16, but stopped short of revealing one of the biggest questions fans have been asking: Will previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield make an appearance in the film?

“Trust me when I say that that is the tip of the iceberg," Holland, who's headlining his third Spider-Man film told cheering fans after the trailer was unveiled.

"You'll be on your feet, you'll be screaming and it's... ," he said, before stopping himself and adding: "I want to tell you everything but I can't."

Tom Holland is in tears after showing the #SpiderMan trailer. ❤️pic.twitter.com/PAXyDmLWVd — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 17, 2021

Scheduled to release on December 17 worldwide, Spider-Man: No Way Home introduces a multiverse of villains from previous franchises including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s Spider-Man, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from 2004’s Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer below:

Perhaps the most telling part of the three-minute clip is when Molina's Doc Ock tells Holland's Spider-Man: "You're not Peter Parker". Doc Ock faced off with Maguire in his first appearance in Spider-Man 2.

Holland also said the film was a “true moment in cinematic history” and that when Marvel first pitched him the idea, he didn't think it was going to work. "I was like, 'There’s no way you’re going to be able to get that done.’ And they did.”

Maguire has headlined three Spider-Man films while Garfield has starred in two.

The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in August, one day after it was leaked online.

In the three-minute clip, we see Holland's Parker, whose identity as the superhero was revealed in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, become disillusioned with the exposure and the danger it caused his loved ones.

“For the record, I never wanted to lie to you,” Parker tells Mary Jane. “But how do you tell somebody you are Spider-Man?”

He then turns to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, for help. Strange helps him cast a spell that will undo the reveal of Parker's true identity. But this unleashes new dangers as villains from the past return to cause chaos.

Videos posted on social media from the November 16 event saw Holland overcome with emotion as fans gave him a standing ovation following the latest trailer's release.

The British actor, 25, recalled being called by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige when he was only 18 to play the role of the superhero, reports Variety. Composing himself, he called the latest film “the most cinematic and theatrical superhero movie that has ever been made".

The reaction to the #SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer is insane here. pic.twitter.com/f8YLbREMQR — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released globally on December 17