'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin spotted in new teaser poster

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will have his cross-dimensional work cut out for him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the teaser trailer released in August, fans saw a blink of a showdown between the young Avenger and Doc Ock, the scientist armed with robotic tentacles, who was portrayed by Alfred Molina in the 2004 Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2.

Now, a new teaser poster has given us a first, if somewhat hazy, look at the Green Goblin.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

The poster of the film, scheduled to be released globally on Friday, December 17, shows Spider-Man in a battle stance against Doc Ock’s mechanical tentacles. In the background, a familiar figure is seen soaring in the skies – the original Green Goblin.

Green Goblin is perhaps the archetypal Spider-Man nemesis. The maniacal Halloween-themed supervillain, whose real name is Norman Osborn, was portrayed by Willem Dafoe in the 2002 Sam Raimi film Spider-Man.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Dafoe will reprise the role for the new film. The Green Goblin suit was also worn by James Franco, who played Norman's son Harry Osborn. However, the suit in the poster has a closer resemblance to Dafoe's goblin than Franco's.

Fans were quick to spot the Green Goblin on his glider in the teaser poster, expressing excitement at seeing the infamous villain return to the big screen.

AHHHHH GREEN GOBLIN AND HIS GLIDER, ELECTRO’S LIGHTNING, DOC OCK’S TENTACLES AND SANDMAN’S SAND pic.twitter.com/JeimYgiz8X — Luke (@qLxke_) November 8, 2021

However, eagle-eyed fans also pointed out hints of other villains in the poster. Fans tweeted that the dusty wave on the poster’s left is an allusion to Sandman, the villain portrayed by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3, whereas the yellowish blue lightning is a nod to Electro, who was portrayed by Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and whose appearance is already confirmed in the new film.

While Dafoe, Foxx and Church are expected to reprise their respective roles in the coming Spider-Man film, just like Molina, they have yet to confirm their attachment to the project.

Fans have also been petitioning for the return of actors Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have played the superhero in their own franchises in the past. However, neither the teaser trailer nor the poster gives such an indication, for now.

As the film inches closer to its global release in December, we’re sure to be getting more teasers and trailers about Spider-Man: No Way Home.