First trailer for new 'Scream' film released and the Ghostface killer is still terrifying

The first trailer for the new Scream film has landed, and the franchise’s notorious Ghostface killer is as terrifying as ever.

The film, set for release in January 2022, reunites the surviving characters from the original film 25 years on.

Dewey (David Arquette) calls in the help of Sidney (Neve Campbell) after a series of killings take place in Woodsboro. The two later team up again with Gale (Courteney Cox) to take on a new killer.

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise also features a crop of new stars including The Boys' Jack Quaid, You's Jenna Ortega and 13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette.

While there is no hint at who might be behind the notorious mask this time around, the film’s tagline – “It’s always someone you know” – seems to hint that the killer could also be a blast from the past.

Speaking about the new film, which repeats the title of the original Scream, Cox said that while it follows the events of Scream 4, released in 2011, it’s not a sequel, as such.

"These directors, I mean, God, the directors are just incredible," she told The Drew Barrymore Show. "It's hip, it's scary, it's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand-new launch. I think it's going be fantastic."

Director Wes Craven, who is known for a few cult horror classics, helmed the original and its three sequels. Craven, who died in 2015, had earlier said he was contracted for a fifth and sixth film in the Franchise. The 2022 revival is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gillet said keeping the killer’s or killers' identity a secret was priority on set.

"We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie,” he said. “We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit. Obviously, you get to a point in the shoot where you have to let the cat out of the bag, but we went pretty far into prep and into production with a surprising amount of secrecy maintained.”