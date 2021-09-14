Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges said he contracted Covid-19 while battling lymphoma and it made "cancer look like a piece of cake”.

The Crazy Heart actor, 71, wrote on his website on Monday that his cancer is now in remission and that the “9 x 12-inch mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble”.

f e e l I n’ b e t t e r - but COVID kicked my ass.

Visit https://t.co/GcCI5SkF65 for an update. pic.twitter.com/GALIxu6cV4 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) September 13, 2021

In the handwritten letter, he also said: “My Covid is in the rear-view mirror.”

Bridges said he had a tough experience with the virus, but that he is “double vaccinated and feeling much better”.

In October 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma – a cancer that targets the lymphatic system including the lymph nodes, thymus gland and bone marrow – and that he was going to start treatment. The prognosis, he said at the time, was “good”.

On his website, Bridges links to another letter he had written in March but not made public, in which he revealed he had contracted the coronavirus while in treatment for his cancer.

“On January 7 I get a letter from the place where I’m getting my chemo infusion for the cancer. The letter tells me I may have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus at their joint. Soon after, my wife Sue [actor and producer Susan Geston] share an ambulance to the ICU. We both get the 'rona.”

Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday that his cancer is in remission. Here he is in a scene from 1998's 'The Big Lebowski'. Photo: Working Title Films

Bridges said his wife spent five days at the hospital, whereas he had to be under observation for five weeks. “The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with Covid makes my cancer looks like a piece of cake.”

The Big Lebowski star said he had moments of “tremendous pain”, where he was “screaming [and] singing a sort of moaning song all through the night”. However, he notes that “all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift.

“Life is brief and beautiful."

In his letter on Monday, Bridges also noted that, until recently, he was dependent on oxygen assistance and that the sound of it reminded him of “Darth Vader”.

However, he says, thanks to rigorous therapy and efforts of his medical team, he was able to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle at her wedding and even share a father-daughter dance "without oxygen". Bridges also shared clips of the dance on his website.

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

