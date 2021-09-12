Tiff: celebrities attend Toronto International Film Festival opening weekend

The Toronto International Film Festival has kicked off, with a host of global celebrities flocking to the city in Ontario, Canada for its opening weekend.

Jessica Chastain was in town for the premiere of The Forgiven, a dark comic thriller on Saturday, and Julianne Moore attended the opening night premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, along with co-stars Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani and Ben Platt.

American singer Dionne Warwick walked the red carpet for the premiere of Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a documentary about her life, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner.

From across the pond, British stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh O'Connor and Edgar Wright represented their projects, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, Mothering Sunday and Last Night in Soho, respectively.

British actor Josh O'Connor at the premiere of the period drama 'Mothering Sunday' at the Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff) in Toronto, Canada on September 9, 2021. Reuters

Tiff 2021 is due to run until Saturday, having kicked off last Thursday. The festival may not be back to its full pre-pandemic proportions, but organisers promise a "significantly bigger" schedule with 100-plus films, following its 2020 hybrid event which showed only 50.

Dear Evan Hansen, starring Platt and Moore and directed by Stephen Chbosky, opened the event on Thursday.

Which seven Arab films will be screened at Toronto International Film Festival 2021?

“There was no question that Dear Evan Hansen was the ideal film to launch the festival this year,” says Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head of Tiff. “This film is ultimately about healing, forgiveness and reaffirms how connected and essential we all are to one another.

"We couldn’t think of a more important idea to celebrate this year as we come together once again to share the power and joy of cinema in theatres together. We could not have asked for a more ideal festival, or audience, or moment to premiere our film.”

There will be seven Arab films screened at the festival this year: Huda’s Salon, Trumpets in the Sky, Farha, Beity, The Devil's Drivers, The Gravedigger’s Wife and Costa Brava, Lebanon.

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

AUSTRALIA SQUAD Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

