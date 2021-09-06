Deauville American Film Festival 2021: Hollywood stars descend on Normandy seaside resort

The American Film Festival has taken place in the French seaside resort of Deauville every year in the late summer, since 1975. Even last year, it went ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with social distancing measures in place.

This year is no different, and as the 47th iteration kicked off on Friday, running until Sunday, a bevy of glamorous stars descended on the popular Normandy holiday destination where red carpet events and screenings galore are taking place.

The festival celebrates the best of American cinema, from the big blockbusters to the powerful indies, and Hollywood is out in force this year. Fifty-three films across eight categories will screen in total.

Premieres such as Tom McCarthy's Stillwater, Sean Penn's Flag Day and Asghar Farhadi's A Hero will screen, as well as Denis Villeneuve's Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, which had its world premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

This year, the festival has also launched a strand dedicated to anticipated French cinema, for which it has teamed up with Cannes to showcase films that have played on the Croisette.

Documentaries that will be shown include Jim Carrey, America Unmasked, JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass and The State of Texas vs Melissa, which tells the story of Melissa Lucio, the first Hispanic woman to be sentenced to death in Texas, accused of killing her daughter aged 2. After 10 years of waiting, she now faces her last appeal.

A special screening of 1967's In Cold Blood by Richard Brooks, based on the novel by Truman Capote, will also take place. It tells of the mission to track down two ex-convicts who mur­dered a fam­i­ly of farm­ers in Kansas, before going on the run to Mex­i­co.

Stars making an appearance at this year's festival include Johnny Depp, Oliver Stone, Clemence Poesy, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Dylan Penn, who received the Nouvel Hollywood prize.

Take a look through the gallery above to see images of stars on the red carpets in Deauville.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Messi 23' pen, 45+1', 48', Busquets 85') Celta Vigo 1 (Olaza 42')

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

