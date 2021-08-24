'Our dear teacher': Egyptian actor Maher Labib dies aged 72

Maher Labib, the Egyptian actor known for portraying police officers and detectives in TV and films, has died after a struggle from an undisclosed illness. He was 72.

His death was announced by fellow actor Mounir Makram, who is a member of Egypt’s Syndicate of Artists. “Permanence is for God, Maher Labib, our dear teacher,” Makram wrote on his Facebook.

البقاء لله الفنان ماهر لبيب الله يرحمه 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0ofHTAXFpU — سيمون (@simonoulla) August 22, 2021

Labib began his acting career in the mid-1970s, landing several small roles in film and television including the 1978 series Ahlam Fata Altaer (Dreams of the Flying Boy).

According to Egyptian news outlet Youm7, Labib soon made a name for himself portraying investigators who appear at the end of films to apprehend the antagonist. One of his most famous appearances in that role is in the 1986 film Karakon Fe Al Sharea (Karakon on the Street) opposite Egyptian acting greats Adel Imam and Yusra.

Labib is considered one of the pillars of Coptic theatre and drama, starring in a number of films revolving around the Coptic Orthodox faith such as Anba Abraam and Anba Samuel the Confessor.

Labib’s funeral was held on Monday at Cairo’s St Georges Church. His death was mourned by peers and fans alike, many of whom took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

“Goodbye to the great artist Maher Labib,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: “An artist whose sincere face I will never forget.”

