Johnny Depp wins right to proceed with libel case against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp has scored a major victory in one of the several cases involving his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

A judge in Virginia on Tuesday rejected Heard's request to throw out Depp's libel suit of two years. Depp is demanding $50 million from the actress after an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post titled: "I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change". In the suit filed in 2019, Depp claimed he had suffered financial losses because of the accusations in the article, including being dropped from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the money-spinning Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Heard's motion to dismiss the case on various grounds, according to documents obtained by USA Today.

Heard cited a 2020 London court ruling, which Depp lost, for grounds to dismiss the US libel suit. Depp, 57, had earlier sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 story which stated he had been violent towards Heard, 34, and which labelled him a "wife beater".

One Tuesday, Judge Azcarate said the two cases were not the same.

"Upholding English libel judgments in the United States would create the chilling effect and could create a dangerous precedent. Accordingly, this Court is unpersuaded by Defendant's argument," the judge opined, as reported by USA Today.

The case is now set to proceed to a trial next year.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 after meeting on the set of the 2011 film 'The Rum Diary'. EPA

Last month, Depp scored a rare victory in his lengthy and bitter divorce case against Heard when a New York judge partially granted him a petition to determine if Heard had followed through on her promise of donating her $7 million divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

As per the ruling, the ACLU must release documents that confirm whether or not Heard had made the donation, which has become a point of contention in the former couple's legal saga.

“Mr Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," the actor's lawyer Benjamin Chew then told USA Today.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 after meeting on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, alleging that the actor had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship. Their divorce was finalised in 2017, with Depp asked to pay $7 million in settlement, which Heard pledged to donate to charity.

Last week, Depp claimed he is being boycotted by Hollywood, in one of his first interviews since losing his London libel lawsuit.

The comments come as the US remains the only territory yet to release his latest film, Minamata, in which Depp stars as photographer W Eugene Smith, who helped expose the mercury poisoning scandal in the Japanese town of Minamata.

Earlier this month, Spain’s leading group of women filmmakers condemned the San Sebastian film festival after it announced its decision to award Depp its highest honour.

Cristina Andreu, the president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, said she was “very surprised” by the decision.

“This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor’,” Andreu told The Associated Press.

The association, which has close links to the San Sebastian festival, was “studying next steps,” she added.

The 69th San Sebastian film festival, the highest-profile cinematic event in the Spanish-speaking world, will take place from Friday, September 17 to Saturday, September 25.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Infobox Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the next stage of qualifying, in Malaysia in August Results UAE beat Iran by 10 wickets Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by eight wickets Oman beat Bahrain by nine wickets Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs Monday fixtures UAE v Kuwait, Iran v Saudi Arabia, Oman v Qatar, Maldives v Bahrain

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

