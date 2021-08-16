Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him over his 'unpleasant and messy' personal life

Johnny Depp has claimed he is being boycotted by Hollywood in a candid new interview, his first since losing his controversial libel lawsuit.

The comments come as the US remains the only territory yet to release his latest film, Minamata, in which Depp stars as photographer W Eugene Smith, who helped expose the mercury poisoning scandal in the Japanese town of Minamata.

The film’s director, Andrew Levitas, had previously accused entertainment company MGM of “burying” the film, amid Depp’s ongoing personal problems.

Levitas claimed the “personal issues of an actor in the film could reflect negatively upon them”, also accusing MGM of failing to fulfil its “moral obligation” to release it. He also demanded MGM explained to the victims in Minamata “why you think an actor’s personal life is more important than their dead children”.

MGM responded to say that while Minamata was still among its planned future releases, the date was “TBA”.

Depp has now opened up about the issue and how he feels his place in Hollywood has changed, in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative,” he said. “That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs.

“Some films touch people,” he said. “And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything ... For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

Depp, once one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, was dropped from a number of films, including Warner Bros's Fantastic Beasts franchise, after losing a libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper. The British tabloid ran a headline in 2018 calling him a “wife-beater”, in relation to his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

He lost a bid to overturn the ruling at the High Court in London, in March this year.

However, earlier in August, Depp scored a rare legal victory, allowing him to explore whether Heard followed through with her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

“I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that ... To bring things to light,” Depp told The Sunday Times.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

The stats: 2017 Jaguar XJ Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700 Engine 3.0L V6 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 340hp @ 6,000pm Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km

