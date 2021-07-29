'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on reviving the adventure genre

The good, old-fashioned, adventuring-archaeologist-on-an-epic-quest yarn has been somewhat underrepresented in cinemas since its 1980s heyday, despite the occasional outlier such as Alicia Vikander's efforts to breathe new life into Lara Croft in 2018's Tomb Raider.

The internet frenzy generated by the recent photos of Harrison Ford shooting the coming fifth instalment of the flagship Indiana Jones franchise in Scotland and Northern England, however, suggests that audiences' appetites for mystical artefacts, madcap chases, exotic settings and dry one-liners remains huge.

If a whole year is too long to wait for the return of Indy and co next July, however, Disney may have just saved the day. This weekend, Jungle Cruise finds Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and British comedian Jack Whitehall teaming up as a trio of adventurers in search of a legendary ancient healing tree in the deepest Amazon jungle.

Blunt, who plays Lily Houghton, a talented scientist struggling to make her voice heard in the male-dominated field in the early 20th century, admits that she's a huge fan of the films that preceded, and perhaps influenced, her latest.

“I just loved Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, The African Queen. Those films are just joy bombs. They're nostalgic, and I think we just needed to pierce people's hearts directly with the spirit of those films that we all loved as children,” the A Quiet Place star tells The National.

The actress also concedes, however, that taking a step into such a beloved genre in 2021 required a certain amount of attention to detail and respect for the past.

“Tonally we needed to strike a chord that was really well crafted, and curate it with so much love in the spirit of the films that we all grew up watching,” she says. “It took a lot of tampering and beautiful conducting from Jaume [Collet-Serra, director], but I also knew that in Jaume we had an innate romantic and a world builder, and that's exactly what you need for this type of movie.”

Intriguingly for a movie of this type, Jungle Cruise is based not on some long-forgotten comic or novella, or the adventures of a real-life historical figure, but a theme park ride – the much-loved riverboat attraction of the same name that can be found in four of Disney's global theme parks.

Johnson, however, who plays wisecracking Frank Wolff, the cruiser captain guiding the expedition, is adamant that the unusual inspiration behind the film is more than adequate.

“I immediately saw the potential of the opportunity” the former wrestler explains. “Since 1955 when the park opened, this [ride] was Walt Disney's baby, and there were a lot of elements that I felt comfortable with saying 'yes, I will come on board, partner with you guys and we will develop this thing,' and we got it to a really great place.”

Whitehall, who makes his second appearance in a Disney movie but dryly notes that his first was a one-line role in Frozen that didn't make the final cut, plays Lily's younger brother and frequently reluctant assistant McGregor.

He agrees with Johnson that the apparent lack of source material for the film did not prove a handicap in creating a successful whole.

“I think what's so great about this movie is that all of the characters feel so fleshed out and all of them have interesting backstories and are fully realised,” he explains. “In a lot of movies of this kind of genre, sometimes you'd have characters that are a little bit kind of two-dimensional, but we get to understand so much about each of these characters and they all have reasons for being where they are.

"It makes you invested in them, it makes you care about them and it makes you really go on that journey with them.”

One of the most intriguing elements of that character building can perhaps be found in the developing relationship between Houghton Junior and Wolff, particularly given that Whitehall, a highly accomplished comedian, finds himself as something of a straight man to traditional action man Johnson's non-stop stream of one-liners.

Indeed, for Whitehall, it's not the action, the stunning locations or the nostalgic homage to a Disney favourite that is the movie's biggest draw, but the humour – in particular his co-star's unexpected comic turn.

“I would say that's the element of Jungle Cruise that I like the most is that it doesn't take itself too seriously,” he says. “At the heart of it, it has humour, it's got some of the best puns I've ever heard. It's even got Dwayne Johnson doing a stand-up comedy routine – what's not to love about that?'

Jungle Cruise is in UAE cinemas on Thursday.

Four motivational quotes from Alicia's Dubai talk “The only thing we need is to know that we have faith. Faith and hope in our own dreams. The belief that, when we keep going we’re going to find our way. That’s all we got.” “Sometimes we try so hard to keep things inside. We try so hard to pretend it’s not really bothering us. In some ways, that hurts us more. You don’t realise how dishonest you are with yourself sometimes, but I realised that if I spoke it, I could let it go.” “One good thing is to know you’re not the only one going through it. You’re not the only one trying to find your way, trying to find yourself, trying to find amazing energy, trying to find a light. Show all of yourself. Show every nuance. All of your magic. All of your colours. Be true to that. You can be unafraid.” “It’s time to stop holding back. It’s time to do it on your terms. It’s time to shine in the most unbelievable way. It’s time to let go of negativity and find your tribe, find those people that lift you up, because everybody else is just in your way.”

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Ordinary Virtues: Moral Order in a Divided World by Michael Ignatieff

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Hidden killer Sepsis arises when the body tries to fight an infection but damages its own tissue and organs in the process. The World Health Organisation estimates it affects about 30 million people each year and that about six million die. Of those about three million are newborns and 1.2 are young children. Patients with septic shock must often have limbs amputated if clots in their limbs prevent blood flow, causing the limbs to die. Campaigners say the condition is often diagnosed far too late by medical professionals and that many patients wait too long to seek treatment, confusing the symptoms with flu.

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Most match wins on clay Guillermo Vilas - 659 Manuel Orantes - 501 Thomas Muster - 422 Rafael Nadal - 399 * Jose Higueras - 378 Eddie Dibbs - 370 Ilie Nastase - 338 Carlos Moya - 337 Ivan Lendl - 329 Andres Gomez - 322

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden | US$45,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Tabarak, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $175,000 (Turf) | 3,200m Winner: Dubhe, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Estihdaaf, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor 8.15pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,800m Winner: Nordic Lights, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Group 2 | $450,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap | $175,000 (T) | 1,200m Winner: Mazzini, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 10pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,400m. Winner: Mubtasim, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

MATCH INFO Liverpool 3 Sadio Man 28' Andrew Robertson 34' Diogo Jota 88' Arsenal 1 Lacazette 25' Man of the match Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

