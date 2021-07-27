New $400m 'The Exorcist' trilogy will star 1973 original's actress Ellen Burstyn

The 1973 story of a possessed 12-year-old girl ruined dreams for years. It was, quite literally, the stuff of nightmares. And now Universal Pictures has signed an ambitious $400 million mega-deal for the same tale to be continued in a new trilogy of The Exorcist.

Leslie Odom Jr is set to star in the new series, as well as Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn, who will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil from the original film. David Gordon Green, who helmed the Halloween reboot in which Jamie Lee Curtis made a comeback as Laurie Strode, is set to direct the trilogy.

William Friedkin was the the director of the original The Exorcist, which brought in more than $440 million when it came out, making it the highest domestic grossing horror film in the US for almost 50 years. It scooped 10 Oscar nominations, for best picture, best director, and actor and actress nods. It took home two, for best sound and best adapted screenplay, which went to William Peter Blatty, whose 1971 novel the plot was based on.

Actress Ellen Burstyn at the US premiere of 'Rocketman' in May 2019 in New York. AFP

Even if you haven't dared to watch The Exorcist, which is still dubbed by many as the scariest movie ever made, you'll probably know what it's about. A pre-teen girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, so her mother (Burstyn) ropes in two Catholic priests to try and save her.

The first film in the new trilogy is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023 in cinemas and on Universal's streaming platform Peacock. It won't be a "reboot" or a "remake", however, as it's being described more as a "compelling continuation" of the original film.

It's not the first time someone has tried to revive The Exorcist, with previous sequels and prequels, and even a Geena Davis-starring TV series, failing to win over fans. The money behind this new attempt and high-profile casting decisions, however, signal this time they mean business.

The renewed interest in this 1973 classic comes as part of a wider enthusiasm for horror.

Green's follow-up Halloween Kills will also be released later this year after premiering at the Venice Film Festival, while genre guru Jordan Peele of Get Out fame mere days ago mysteriously released a poster for his newest film Nope, which is set to star one of the director's favoured actors Daniel Kaluuya and Steve Yeun (Minari).

Peele is also working on his adaptation of the classic 1992 horror flick Candyman, which is scheduled to be released on August 27.

Paramount Pictures, too, is working on a relaunch of the Scream franchise, set to come out in 2022 and include original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

Netflix's trilogy Fear Street, which reimagines R L Stine's book series of the same name and revives the "scream teen" horror genre, also released in July to much acclaim, and director Leigh Janiak has said those three films were only the beginning of a much wider plan to create a Marvel-style universe.

The Exorcist news also comes on the back of other similar mega-deals being signed in Hollywood, with Netflix recently agreeing to spend $450m for the rights to two Knives Out sequels as competition between streaming services gets evermore fierce.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

