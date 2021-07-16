Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest 'surrounded by family', aged 75

Veteran Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri has died aged 75, her manager has conformed.

She died surrounded by family on July 16.

“Three-time national award-winning actress Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75," her manager told Indianexpress.com. "She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

The actress previously suffered from a stroke in 2020.

Read more Meet Jameel Shah, the man who makes Bollywood dance in his shoes

Born in New Delhi, Sikri made her film debut in 1978 with Kissaa Kursee Kaa. She won India's National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three times, for roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018), which she starred in opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

She was also prominent on the small screen, with an ongoing role in popular soap opera Balika Vadhu from 2008 to 2013.

Badhaai Ho was her final major performance. Her final role was in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the anthology horror film Ghost Stories (2020).

Tributes to Surekha Sikri

A number of tributes to Sikri have been posted on social media.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, "Surekha Sikri ji was one of the greatest actors of our time. She was also a dynamic, forward-looking artist who innovated with her craft."

Activist and politician Manish Sisodia also paid tribute on Twitter, describing her as an "institution" and advising younger actors to "watch her work".

Few actors are as versatile & accomplished as Surekha Sikri ji. She was an institution. Young actors must watch her work. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/y1sEA1iSXG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 16, 2021

Actor and equestrian sportsman Randeep Hooda simply wrote: "Rest in peace".

Actor Manoj Joshi sent his "heartfelt condolences to her family and friends."