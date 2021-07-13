Cannes Film Festival unaffected by new health rules announced by French government

While new health measures have been announced in France as the country attempts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, they will not affect the Cannes Film Festival, which runs until Saturday.

The newest rules from French President Emmanuel Macron will make the EU Digital Covid Certificate (also called the “health pass”) mandatoryfor all cultural venues including cinemas and concert halls from July 21. Starting in August, it will also be mandatory in cafes, shops and restaurants, as well as on trains and planes.

Quote As I’m talking now, our country is confronted with a strong uptake of the pandemic which is impacting all of France, including its overseas territories French President Emmanuel Macron

The pass launched on July 1 and so far has only been required at festivals and any events with more than 5,000 people in attendance, such as Cannes, with guests flying in from around the world.

The festival began on July 6 and made it mandatory for all guests to show the health pass upon entering the Palais des Festivals, where many film screenings take place. Guests from the UK and US unable to download the app are required to present a negative PCR test every 48 hours.

“As long as the virus will continue circulating, we will be confronted with this situation. The rise of the Delta variant is seen through an increase of contaminations everywhere in the world because this variant is three times more contagious than the first strain.”

Earlier in the week, French actress Lea Seydoux, one of the country’s most famous actresses, tested positive for Covid-19.

The Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol star has been fully vaccinated against the virus but tested positive while working on a film, her publicist Christine Tripicchio confirmed on Saturday.

Seydoux is asymptomatic and isolating at home in Paris, hoping that negative tests on consecutive days could allow her to still attend the festival in the South of France before it concludes.