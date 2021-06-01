EU digital Covid passport launches in time for peak summer season

Beachgoers make their way onto the sand at Falesia Beach in Vilamoura, Portugal. Bloomberg

Seven EU countries have started issuing Covid-19 vaccine certificates as Europe races to open up unrestricted travel across the bloc.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland had begun recognising the vaccination status of travellers.

The scheme - known as the EU Digital Covid Certificate - allows people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a recent negative test result or have recovered from the disease to travel to other nations in the bloc free from quarantine or other entry requirements.

While only seven countries are part of the pilot launch, the commission has set a July 1 deadline for the remaining 20 EU states to sign up.

A commission website - called a “gateway” - also went live on Tuesday, allowing border officers and other officials to check the validity of the certificates.

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health, said the system was fully functioning in time for the peak summer season.

“EU citizens are looking forward to travelling again, and they want to do so safely,” she said.

“Having an EU certificate is a crucial step on the way.”

Under the EU system, member states can apply an “emergency brake” to stop variants of concern.

Member states can also make entry rules more flexible on their own territory, for instance by permitting half-vaccinated people in with no restrictions, or those vaccinated with jabs authorised by the World Health Organisation but not the EU.

Commission officials said that once the EU Covid certificate was operational it would pave the way for allowing visitors from outside the bloc.

Currently, most member states have collectively agreed on a very restricted "white list" of low-risk countries whose residents can enter, including Australia, South Korea and Israel.

EU ambassador to the UK Joao Vale de Almeida said he was optimistic that by next month mass tourism would be possible across Europe.

Seven EU countries have started recognising Covid passports. AP

“I hope many, many British citizens will come to our countries and I hope many EU citizens will visit the UK,” he told the BBC on Tuesday.

“I think everybody is doing their utmost to create those conditions.”

He said it was hoped the digital certificate would make travel safe again.

“That is the way that we are looking to implement,” he said. “But we have to respect the situation in each member state. We’re hopeful that some time later in the summer, around July, we could be in a situation where travel and tourism will be made a lot easier.”

Meanwhile, Germany's public health agency lowered the coronavirus risk level to "high" from "very high" for the first time in 2021, reflecting a fall in the number of new infections.

Health officials said a faster vaccination distribution, wider testing and the introduction of nationwide restrictions helped break a third wave of infections.

"In view of the developments - both in infection numbers and the situation in intensive care units - we see the dynamics that led us to the new evaluation," said Health minister Jens Spahn.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars