UAE explained: what do I do if my Al Hosn app is not working?

Everyone aged over 16 in Abu Dhabi must prove their Covid-19 green status via the Al Hosn app to enter most indoor public places.

But what do you do if your app does not display up-to-date information?

The National explains.

Issues with vaccination status and recent test results

Problems users have encountered include issues related to displaying a person’s vaccination status.

In some cases, a person was fully vaccinated in the UAE, but the information is not displayed in the Al Hosn app.

In other cases, the most recent Covid-19 test result has not been uploaded to Al Hosn and once the validity expires the app status would turn grey – meaning the user is not allowed to enter.

Weqaya, a service that raises awareness about Covid-19 guidelines, has said issues such as these can often be resolved by simply updating the Al Hosn app.

That is because the problem could lie with a bug or glitch, which could be solved via an update.

Al Hosn Green Pass awareness signage erected at the Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National.

Wrong mobile number linked to Al Hosn

Occasionally, the mobile number listed in Al Hosn is incorrect.

That has been solved in the past for some people by taking a PCR test and giving the correct mobile number at that time. This automatically updates the number on the system.

It can also be changed via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website for a Dh50 ($13.6) fee.

I am exempt from vaccination, but my Al Hosn does not show this

The green pass system requires people to be vaccinated and/or tested for Covid.

In some cases, people are exempt from vaccination in the UAE, but the status is not displayed in the app.

They must apply for this.

Exemptions can be obtained by visiting the Ministry of Health and Prevention website and completing a form, quoting your Emirates ID number.

The applicant will be informed via text message whether the application is successful. The result will automatically show in the Al Hosn app.

Alternatively, the person seeking the exemption can be assessed by a doctor at a Seha facility. The doctor will consider the request and submit a medical report to authorities for approval.

If granted, the exemption will automatically appear in the Al Hosn app .

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has defined six groups of people the vaccine exemption applies to. They are:

Current Covid-19 patients

Children under 12

Pregnant women

People previously infected with Covid-19, confirmed by a medical evaluation

People vaccinated outside the country

Those who are allergic to vaccines or any of their ingredients, as well as people suffering from conditions that may “conflict with the vaccine”

I am a tourist, can I use Al Hosn to enter public places?

Yes, tourists can also use the Al Hosn app, using their "unified number" (UID) listed on their visa to register.

If problems cannot be solved

If the problem cannot be solved using the suggestions above, contact Al Hosn on 8004676, or call the Weqaya hotline at 800937292 for help.

Weqaya can also be reached via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or WhatsApp on 0563346740.

Weqaya’s WhatsApp service is known to give a quick response.