Dilip Kumar death: star dies aged 98 as Bollywood mourns loss of 'cinematic legend'

Dilip Kumar, often referred to as the tragedy king of Bollywood or the "First Khan", has died aged 98.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on Kumar's Twitter account early on Wednesday morning. "We are from God and to Him we return."

Dr Jalil Parkar, who was reportedly treating Kumar, told local media that the Indian actor, producer and philanthropist died because of a prolonged illness, while doctors have been quoted as saying he had advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to other organs.

Kumar, whose real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was admitted to hospital on June 30, after he complained of breathlessness. He had been regularly ill for months.

His wife, Saira Banu, also a prominent actress, wrote on Twitter on Monday: "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon."

Kumar, who was born in Peshawar, Pakistan in 1922, was working in the film industry since 1944, when he starred in his first feature film, a romantic drama called Jwar Bhata.

With 66 acting credits to his name on IMDb, his career spanned five decades and included popular roles in several beloved films, such as action-adventure comedy Kohinoor, musical drama Gunga Jumna and musical romance Devdas, to name a few.

He was last seen on the big screen in family drama Qila , in which he played both lead roles of twin brothers, Jagannath Singh and Amarnath Singh, in 1998.

Credited as the first method actor in India, Kumar also holds the Guinness World Record for winning the largest number of awards by an Indian actor.

'A cinematic legend'

Bollywood stars were quick to pay tribute to Kumar on social media. "An institution has gone," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. "Whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened."

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, also paid his respects. "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend," he wrote on Twitter. "He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Indian actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, known mononymously as Siddharth, wrote: "One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever."

Kumar is survived by his wife. The couple had no children, although he has a nephew, Ayub Khan, who is also an actor and son of Kumar's late brother, actor Nasir Khan.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood's most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry's blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the "angry young man" for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man's "hero" as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father's oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

match info Maratha Arabians 138-2 C Lynn 91*, A Lyth 20, B Laughlin 1-15 Team Abu Dhabi 114-3 L Wright 40*, L Malinga 0-13, M McClenaghan 1-17 Maratha Arabians won by 24 runs

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

Oscars in the UAE The 90th Academy Awards will be aired in the UAE from 3.30am on Monday, March 5 on OSN, with the ceremony starting at 5am

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

