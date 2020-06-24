2021 awards season: When the Oscars, Baftas and Golden Globes are set to take place

Traditionally, Hollywood's major awards season runs from the Golden Globes in early January until the Academy Awards in late February or early March. However, in 2021, that schedule is going to differ slightly.
Major events have been postponed by roughly two months to accommodate for production and distribution delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
With many studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies forced to push back their release dates until cinemas reopen, the cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films has also been extended by two months.
"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards' date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control," said Academy president David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson.
The Oscars are the biggest occasion in Hollywood's awards season, but the event is not just limited to one date. Preliminary voting will take place between Monday and Friday, February 1 to 5, and on Tuesday, February 9, the Oscars shortlist will be announced. Nomination voting will then take place from Friday to Wednesday, March 5 to 10, and on Monday, March 15, the final Oscar nominations will be announced.
There is then an Oscar nominees luncheon, which will take place on Thursday, April 15, and from then, the third and final wave of voting will take place from Thursday to Tuesday, April 15 to 20, ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.
Although it is not a film event, the Grammys, celebrating the year in music, traditionally takes place in Los Angeles during awards season. Its 2021 date remains unchanged.
Here is the current 2021 awards season calendar:
Grammy Awards - Sunday, January 31
Producers Guild of America Awards - Thursday, January 14
Screen Actors Guild Awards - Sunday, January 24
Oscars shortlist announced - Tuesday, February 9
Golden Globe Awards - Sunday, February 28
Critics’ Choice Film + TV Awards - Sunday, March 7
Oscars nominees announced - Monday, March 15
British Academy Film Awards - Sunday, April 11
Film Independent Spirit Awards - Saturday, April 24
Academy Awards - Sunday, April 25
Thursday December 27
Men's quarter-finals
Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm
Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm
Women's exhibition
Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm
Friday December 28
5th place play-off 3pm
Men's semi-finals
Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm
Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm
Saturday December 29
3rd place play-off 5pm
Men's final 7pm
