Cinema Akil is set to open its first permanent venue in Abu Dhabi, bringing its programme of independent films to the new Noma neighbourhood on Saadiyat Island.

The cinema will include indoor screening spaces and a seasonal rooftop cinema in the Aldar development, expanding the home-grown platform’s presence in a city where it has organised pop-up screenings for more than a decade.

Founder Butheina Kazim says the project is a homecoming for Cinema Akil, which began as a series of temporary screenings across the UAE before opening a permanent space in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, in 2018.

Abu Dhabi already has a strong film culture, she says, with universities and cultural institutions offering their own programmes. With Noma, she hopes to bring a dedicated, purpose-built space with screenings throughout the year.

“Having a place that’s a 365-day-a-year venue dedicated to cinema, that is built for cinema, that has programming day in, day out, is what we’re hoping to bring to the table,” Kazim tells The National.

Butheina Kazim, founder of Cinema Akil. Photo: Mohamed Somji Show caption: Butheina Kazim, founder of Cinema Akil. Photo: Mohamed Somji

Noma, which takes its name from its location north of Manarat Al Saadiyat, the arts centre hosting the first Frieze Abu Dhabi. It will bring together artist studios, galleries, homes and hospitality across an 88,000-square-metre neighbourhood. Developer Aldar says more than a third of its ground-floor space will be dedicated to arts, culture and learning.

Cinema Akil is a founding cultural partner of the district, which will also be home to Abu Dhabi’s first hotel from The Hoxton. The brand is operated by hospitality group Ennismore, which also operates 25hours Hotels, including the Dubai property where Cinema Akil has an existing location.

Kazim says the cinema will be next to The Hoxton and that the project will build on the partnership established in Dubai. An opening date for Cinema Akil at Noma has yet to be confirmed.

She hopes to work with other organisations to make the cinema a place where people can spend time throughout the day.

“We have to build a place that we want to be in, and communities that want to actually live there and be a part of it, and have multiple things to do in a day, and feel like it belongs to them,” she says.

Neighbourhood cinema

The chance to become part of a residential neighbourhood is one of the project’s biggest attractions, Kazim says. She hopes residents will come to see the cinema as somewhere they can stop by as part of their daily routines.

“It could potentially be where you end your day or start your day,” she says. “That’s a very different dimension of life that we hope to be part of.”

She draws a connection to Abu Dhabi’s old stand-alone cinemas, including El Dorado, which were integrated into the streets and neighbourhoods around them.

“You would leave your building and pass by the cinema. You would maybe grab a chai there, or catch a film with a friend. It’s a meeting point,” she says.

“It’s not just nostalgic. It’s actually part of the fabric of life.”

Cinema Akil’s existing spaces are designed to be flexible, Kazim says. Alongside film screenings, its 25hours location has hosted music sessions and yoga, and invited film clubs to run their own programmes. She hopes the Noma space will give other groups similar opportunities.

History in Abu Dhabi

Cinema Akil began as a nomadic platform in 2014, organising screenings in temporary locations across the UAE. Its first permanent cinema opened in a converted warehouse at Alserkal Avenue, where it has brought international independent films and regional productions to Dubai audiences.

Kazim says its permanent locations have grown out of the relationships established through those earlier pop-ups. In Abu Dhabi, Cinema Akil’s collaborations have included screenings at Cultural Foundation and Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as programmes with NYU Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat.

One of its longest partnerships has been with 421 in Mina Zayed, formerly known as Warehouse421. The collaboration brought contemporary Arab shorts, features and documentaries to the arts centre.

Cinema Akil opened its second Dubai outpost in 2023. Photo: Cinema Akil Show caption: Cinema Akil opened its second Dubai outpost in 2023. Photo: …

The temporary programmes helped Cinema Akil understand how audiences responded to different spaces, Kazim says, from the seating they preferred to the way they interacted with a screen.

She recalls a children’s programme at Umm Al Emarat Park, before Cinema Akil had a permanent home. Screenings took place in an amphitheatre surrounded by greenery, with a selection inspired by nature that included the animated film The Secret of Kells and the documentary Microcosmos.

During the films, children would come up to the screen and try to touch it.

“They treated the screen as a sort of portal,” Kazim says. “That’s what’s interesting about being in a place where people are living – they start to see the cinema as an extension of their backyard or of their home and of their community.”